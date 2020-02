Jared Butler was hot. The wildcard Matthew Mayer probably played his best game as a Baylor Bear with 13 points, eight rebound and just overall solid floor game and the defense smothered. The Bears (23-1, 12-0) ran away from West Virginia, 70-59, before a sellout crowd of 10,305 at the Ferrell Center. That 11-point victory wasn’t that close. Baylor had to throttle down because the lead was as large as 23.





