ANALYSIS: Never has been done has been done

Maybe the turnaround to Baylor football should not have been this fast. Even the most optimistic believed Dave Aranda’s second year could finish with nine wins.

No one would complain following a disastrous 2-7 2020 campaign. Maybe becoming just bowl eligible could have been satisfying.

But if there is anything we have learned about football over the past couple of seasons it's that being nimble is a must and rebuilding programs isn’t the protracted the process it used to be.

When Baylor players and coaches hoisted the 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl Trophy following their 21-7 victory over Ole Miss Saturday night in Caesar's Superdome, it represented that an identity can be established, embraced and executed if everybody believes that it can be done.

Recount the boxes Baylor just checked:

>A school-record 12-win season (12-2).

>First Sugar Bowl win since 1957.

>First BCS/NY6 win after losing the first three.

This is the substance. You always have to have good players. If you don’t, none of this is possible. No player opted out of this game. Every Bear wanted to finish the season together because they put something greater than themselves above it all. It wasn’t lip service. They wanted to be on the field one final time.

“All of that is with personal choices and doing little things right and adhering to a standard over feelings,’’ Aranda said. “And just way proud. And it's just something when you see that, you want other people to see it. I'm appreciative that we had the opportunity, and we took advantage of it.”

Now, this team has some NFL hopefuls. Several are going on to play in All-Star games later this month. Maybe they aren’t Day 1 NFL draft types. They’ll have to work their way toward earning their chance.

But as linebacker and game MVP Terrel Bernard said in the postgame press conference, this team’s three weeks of practices heading into this game were some of the best of the season.

From the second play of the game that resulted in the first of JT Wood’s two interceptions, Baylor was locked in to play a brand of defense that was going to frustrate Ole Miss.

We’ll never know for sure. But before Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral left the game with a lower right leg injury – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said X-Rays for the potential 1st-round pick were negative – the Bears had something prepared that it probably didn’t matter if Corral finished or not. It was going to be a chore for the Rebels to get every yard.

Baylor forced three interceptions. It returned one of those for a touchdown in Al Walcott’s 96-yard Pick6 to open the scoring. There were seven other passes defended including a textbook play by Kalon Barnes in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss quarterbacks were sacked 10 times. The Rebels were held nearly 200 yards below their season average from 506 to 322. There was just enough offense for this victory to happen.

“I think it goes back to what Coach Aranda said, just doing things the way they are supposed to be done, not necessarily what you say, but how you do it,’’ Bernard said. “I think you can pick out 30 or 40 guys on this team that just do things the right way. There are probably more that aren't being seen yet but will be seen later on down the road.”

The constant in college football is that things move on after four or five years. A lot of veterans from this group are leaving Waco and moving on to the next chapter of their lives. They’ve seen the depths of despair of 1-11 in 2017 to finishing with the ultimate of a Big 12 championship and New Year’s Day bowl win.

How to bottle that every year? Well, if every coach knew how to do that, playing on the first day of the next year would be easy. But it’s not.

Aranda, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts will take a little time off to recoup and then start building the offseason toward spring ball in March. The journey will have its challenges and successes when Labor Day weekend arrives.

Yet the narrative will change. Never been done is no longer a thing. Striving for more is.

I’ll remind you of something Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said when he gave then-head coach Matt Rhule a contract extension during the 2019 season. Rhoades said then he thought this job could be one of the top jobs in all of college football.

In 2021, Baylor football proved it was.