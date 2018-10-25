The best way to start with No. 13/12 West Virginia 58, Baylor 14 is to go back to the classic scene of the 1987 movie Broadcast News.



Albert Brooks’ character Aaron Altman finally got his chance to anchor the weekend news. He thought he was ready to go. Everything looked perfect on the set.

Then moments into the broadcast he broke into a profound case of flop sweat. Frantic efforts to fix the problem only made it worse. The sweat continued and then a crew member banged into the globe background making it rock back and forth.

At a break, Altman opened his coat showing his soaked shirt and cynically asked, “Just how noticeable is this?”

There were the Bears in the national spotlight. They were ready to find a way to disrupt the Mountaineers’ Big 12 title hopes, take a step closer toward bowl eligibility and give a sense the program was coming back to life.

And then a big case of flop sweat showered all over this team in what can only be described as a no-show performance. The Bears were more spectators than the opposition.

The first three appearances in Morgantown went into the fourth quarter before they were decided. This one was done by the middle of the second quarter.

It was almost heaven for West Virginia. It was almost something polar opposite for Baylor.

“We didn’t see it coming,’’ Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “We thought we practiced and prepared well. I thought our defense hung in there early. The offense had some uncharacteristic turnovers, but eventually, it just proved to be too much. There is not much you can say about the game other than credit to them and disappointment on our end. We’ll go back and get back to work.”

Baylor turned it over four times. Receivers continued to drop passes. The running game maintained its season-long narrative of presenting no threat.

A valiant start by the defense broke down by the second quarter when communication gaffes and missed tackles caused a doable 10-0 deficit to balloon into a lost cause 41-0 mountain at the half.

Their efforts to cut down on the big play never materialized. West Virginia scored five of its seven touchdowns from at least 25 yards and had four other plays that covered at least 20 yards. That’s nine.

Then the Bears lost their quarterback Charlie Brewer midway through the second half to what is believed to be a head injury. His status will be updated later. However, his exit probably did him a favor since he threw three interceptions in a stretch of six attempts.

For all of the momentum Rhule’s program thought it had from a grinding win over Kansas State and a throwing-it-into-the-end-zone loss at Texas – games that came down to the final seconds – that all disappeared.

Baylor’s body language signaled surrender. An incredulous Rhule had no answers. It was a total collapse. To break down the film from all of the mistakes may take longer than it does to prepare for Homecoming Nov. 3 against Oklahoma State.

There really isn’t any valid justification for what happened at Milan Puskar Stadium. Baylor simply wasn’t ready to play. It allowed the moment to become too big and suffered the worst loss in Rhule’s tenure - 44 points.

To his credit, Rhule keeps his composure in postgame press conferences. Of course, he’s had plenty of opportunity with 15 of these (following losses) in his first 20 games.

The other notable is that he didn’t belabor the point about his team fighting and competing in the second half. He gave a quick mention but that was in passing. The reality is that the second half was a 30-minute scrimmage.

And whether anyone wants to admit it or not, my concern about playing a grueling stretch like this with road games at ranked Oklahoma, at ranked Texas and at ranked West Virginia was going to catch up with them with or without a bye week mixed into it.

The Bears don’t have the roster to compete those Big 12 contenders yet. That’s why they lost all three and two of them in convincing fashion. I’m sure some of them are relieved the gauntlet is now history.

The only potential good news from something like this is that you’d like to think blowout losses are easier to bounce back from. That’s a theory because you the bad ones typically go away faster.

But for this program, the only way to know if it can put shellshock behind it is pretty simple: show up and play better against wobbly Oklahoma State.

Words won’t make this go away. Practice can help. Studying film can help. Paying attention to detail can help. They’re not a guarantee.

The goals haven’t changed for November. There are two opportunities in the final four for this program to qualify for a bowl.

However, it won’t do it if the aforementioned mistakes continue. That doesn’t matter if it’s at West Virginia or at home against Oklahoma State.

Baylor has to clean up its act.