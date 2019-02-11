ANALYSIS: Little things get Baylor back on track; Bears top OU, 59-53
The Bears got their leader Makai Mason back on the floor and got contributions from their the last two scholarship players from the 2018 class to hold off Oklahoma, 59-53, Monday night at the Ferre...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news