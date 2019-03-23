ANALYSIS: Like 2018-19, Baylor finishes with down but not out performance
There will be a time to reflect upon what the 2018-19 season wrought and what could be expected for 2019-20. This is not that time.That said, you could understand how this game was a reflection of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news