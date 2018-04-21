The conclusion of Baylor’s 2018 spring football season had nothing to do with how it finished with the Green & Gold game Saturday at McLane Stadium.

It was before it started.

Head coach Matt Rhule announced to those who braved the rain that this program would return to a bowl game this fall.

It was done on a mic in the middle of the field at McLane Stadium. It reverberated throughout the stadium. The voice carried south into Brazos River and all throughout Waco.

It’s a comment that will be heard and repeated and possibly discussed in Austin, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Norman and Stillwater.

When it comes to making a prediction like that – especially for a program coming off a 1-11 season – coaches have to know something beyond just saying that. If it’s lip service, then it tends to bite a coach in the you know where.

They know they have to have a good team or one that’s on the verge of becoming pretty good to meet that goal. Rhule said as much.

“I've said it. I didn't come here to not go to bowl games. That's the expectation. If we don't do it, so be it. But I expect us to do it. And I expect our players to do it. It's just like I talk about graduating; expect them to graduate. Talk about going to graduate school. I expect them to go to graduate school.

"So I don't think expectations are anything bad. And it's time that we as a program -- and I can't speak for everybody else, but I know for me, my daily walk with these players -- it's time that we as a program start looking ahead and stop looking backwards."

Now, Rhule walked back a little bit on that saying that if the Bears didn’t make the postseason, then it doesn’t happen.

But there’s the flipside. If you can’t say it, you can’t do it (thank you, Risky Business). To a man, 1-11 has served as the motivation to never visit that darkness again.

It’s a mindset that this program has to carry if it is to compete for the postseason and perhaps one day the Big 12 Championship. Rhule isn’t afraid to say bowl. Players aren’t afraid to say bowl. That’s what goals are for.

“It’s one of those things where you have to put your head down and go to work,’’ sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer said. “ I just think we’ve got the guys to do it. I know how hard we’ve been working. You can’t say it if you’re not going to do it. So we just have to put our head down and go to work and block out all the noise.”

Rhule talked about how much he has seen this team work behind the scenes. He mentioned the growth of what they have been asked to accomplish. What we saw on Saturday has no bearing of what the fall will present.

This game was even far less than what I perceived it to be. There was less than little to be gained from it with the exception of walk ons getting some reps. Heck, even Rhule admitted that if didn’t have to play this game, he would not have. He also understands that this game is what it has become over the years – just a fan event to drive some interest for the upcoming season.

That’s it.

You don’t learn anything about this team from this game. You may see some better athleticism and some better size. But if you’re looking for the Holy Grail of answers or idea from this game, you better start looking somewhere else.

If you care, the Gold team (Sic’Em) defeated the Green team (Team BU), 14-13.

There were about 15-20 major contributors missing from this game. The list includes wide receivers Jalen Hurd (hamstring), Denzel Mims (hamstring), safety Blake Lynch (ankle) and offensive linemen Josh Malin (knee) and Blake Blackmar (shoulder), linebacker Clay Johnston (foot) and defensive tackle Michael Johnson (knee).

The good news is that if Baylor was playing a game that counted, most if not all of these players would be available. Rhule also said everybody with a ding would be available for the upcoming season.

Rhule said the bulk of what he wanted to accomplish was in Thursday’s scrimmage. Saturday was for the players to break a sweat, run around and get some plays.

But before he and the team left, Rhule made sure this team understood what was at stake the next time this team entered McLane Stadium for a non-scrimmage event. On Sept. 1 against Abilene Christian, everything begins as does the pursuit of the postseason.

Notables:

>There’s much discussion over what will happen with the offensive line coach position. Shawn Bell is the acting coach. George DeLeone (unavailable as an active coach with a broken hip) is termed an offensive analyst. Titles do have to matter because of NCAA rules. There is the growing thought that this move could become permanent. DeLeone is turning 70.

>Jamie Jacobs talked about much more physical this program has transformed. Under Art Briles, a number of seniors struggled to make five bench reps of 225 pounds. Now, players are consistently hitting 15-20 reps.

He actually started the early stages of the transition from defensive end to tight end last fall when he was running routs.

“[Rhule] basically compared me to NFL guys he coached in the past, with my size and abiluty to move laterally, quick on my feet and good hands he felt like the tight end position (would do) very well for me, He knows about my baskebtall background because in high school I only played two years of varisytu football. I was a baskertball player for the longest so he knows about my ability to go up and get balls, so I can do that too.”

Jacobs said he will still split some time between defensive end and tight end during the season.

>Charlie Brewer on working with WR transfer Jalen Hurd: “He’s an extremely hard worker, a guy behind the scenes that really goes to work every day. He’s obviously really explosive, a big target, a guy that can make some game-changing plays.”

Spring Game tidbits:



>Brewer threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Marques Jones.

>R.J. Sneed made a nice TD grab on a 19-yard throw on from Preston Heard on the final play of regulation to send the game into the OT.

>Gerry Bohanon went 3-5-0 35 yards.

>John Lovett scored on a 16-yard touchdown run in the overtime. However, Bohanon was stopped on a 2-point try.

>Drew Galitz (knee) didn't look too bad in his two punts. His two punts averaged 32.5 yards.

>I have heard that the lowest number of recruits the 2019 class could be 14.

>Former QB Bryce Petty spoke to the team before the scrimmage and said that he was proud of how the program was rebuilding.