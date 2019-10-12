News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 20:55:36 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Culture, Consistency, Confidence defining Baylor football

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer celebrates the one of his three touchdowns Saturday against Texas Tech.
Baylor QB Charlie Brewer celebrates the one of his three touchdowns Saturday against Texas Tech. (Texas Tech)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Baylor probably should have lost this game to Texas Tech.Baylor deserved to win this game over Texas Tech.Really, that’s the only way to deduce this thrilling Homecoming double overtime victory ove...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}