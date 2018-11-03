Let’s be clear about the late stages of a game that is going to come down to either a late-scoring drive or defensive stop.

It’s New Orleans Chaos.

What separates victory from defeat is if the quarterback running the offense has the hutzpah to manage every situation and treat every result – good or bad – the same. That could mean playing a postseason game in December or not.

Baylor has its difference maker in sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer. For the third time in the last four games, Brewer has rallied the Bears to either victory or darn near.

The latest was Saturday for Homecoming at McLane Stadium. Missing most of the week of practice because he was in concussion protocol and not starting, Brewer efficiently marched the Bears 55 yards in 1:24 without any timeouts. He found Denzel Mims in the back left corner of the end zone on a 6-yard toss with seven seconds to play and pull out a 35-31 win over Oklahoma State. Baylor trailed 24-14 late in the third quarter when Brewer made his first appearance.

Quarterbacks have prepared their whole lives for these moments. Some just have a knack for doing it and being really good at it. Brewer's line looks pretty ordinary - 4-8-0 56 yards 2TDs - but Baylor is 5-4 and one win away from bowl eligibility.

“As a quarterback, you’ve got to be ready for everything,’’ Brewer said. “We go over those situations. We went over it [Friday] night, two-minute situations and certain plays like that.’’

This is the second time in these come-from-behind efforts where Brewer has had to negotiate a field with no timeouts. That’s pretty tough to do when the clock is your enemy along with the opponent.

There are two things QBs have to do in order to handle that: think about getting ahead of the sticks and try to beat the clock. Pressure is a generous term when describing this.

Brewer is proficient at doing this because he has taken thousands of snaps throughout his career between youth football, middle school, Lake Travis, 7-on-7 and now here in Waco. He’s probably seen everything that a quarterback could see.

He comes from a quarterback family starting with his father Robert (who was at Texas) and his brother Michael who played quarterback at Virginia Tech. They’ve talked quarterback play. They’ve breathed it. They are cut from a different cloth. It doesn’t guarantee success. It guarantees the opportunity for success.

On this game-winning drive, give Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy an assist for going for it at the Baylor 36 and not getting it when his quarterback Taylor Cornelius was sacked by Chris Miller at the 45.

Gundy said he if he punted Baylor would have likely started at 20. He also said that those [16] yards wouldn’t have made a difference and wanted Cornelius to throw it away. I don’t agree with that but that’s his view.

But if you agree with Gundy and accept that Baylor would start at the 20, that decision cost him and Cowboys one quarter of the field. That means a lot in a tight game.

With 1:31 to play, Brewer had a margin for error to work with because of where the drive started. Football is a field position game.

“You’ve got to get past the sticks and you’ve got to get out of bounds,’’ Brewer said. “You have a quick clock in your head. You can’t sit back there forever. You’ve got to run and get out of bounds.”

Actually, the three incomplete passes on the possession could be viewed as timeouts. Brewer started the possession with two running plays that went for 13 yards and then threw short to Trestan Ebner for three yards.

Clock is running.

Ebner then broke off for 16 yards to the Oklahoma State 23.

Clock is running.

As the crowd and probably those on the sideline screamed between excitement and panic, Brewer threw to Marques Jones. Oklahoma State was called for pass interference.

Clock is stopped with Baylor at the Cowboys’ 8-yard line.

The clock is under 20 seconds following an incomplete pass to Chris Platt on first and goal. Brewer calmly threw it away with heavy pressure on his backside.

Stunningly, Brewer called his own on second and goal and ran up the middle for two yards to the OSU 6.

Clock is running.

It’s easy to think you’ve got to hurry and spike it and get the field goal team out there to tie it up and play for overtime.

But Brewer checked the sideline because he’s done that his whole life. A play was signaled. If it doesn’t work, the Bears attempt the field goal on fourth down. Brewer knew that and played with house money.

“When the game comes down to the end, Charlie is not too rattled,’’ Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s not too high, he’s not too low. He just keeps playing, and I think the rest of our team does that.’’

As miserable a day as Denzel Mims had – he didn’t start and was bothered by a stomach bug – Brewer didn’t flinch when he looked for him in the northwest corner of the end zone.

Mims had to make an adjustment on the fade ball but came down with it against Oklahoma State defensive back A.J. Green. Baylor celebrated.

“He’s one on one and I think he can catch the ball over anyone in the country,’’ Brewer said. “I’m really comfortable throwing to him to give him a shot, and he’s the one who made the play.”

There is nothing against Jalan McClendon because he is a serviceable backup and can keep things moving in the right direction. That’s what backup QBs do.

However, it’s not hard to see that this offense and these players react to Brewer differently than they do McClendon. The body language changes. The efficiency changes. Brewer’s feet changes how it behaves. You don’t go 3-for-3 with touchdowns in your three possessions of the game out of coincidence.

It’s too easy to apply hero labels to Brewer including legend, or GOAT (greatest of all time) or stud. They may apply. But the script has yet to be written for a career that is only 12 starts old. There could be more memories or maybe what we’ve seen this year is as good as it gets.

What can be said is when the quarterback is the kind of competitor that Brewer is, settling is not an option.

“We’ve just got to win this thing,’’ Brewer said. “That’s the mindset I had. Nothing else really, just go win.’’