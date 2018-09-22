Matt Rhule took a chance of bringing former Baylor quarterback Nick Florence in to talk to his team on Friday night and offer words of encouragement.

Sometimes, those moves can be viewed with hope or desperation. Baylor was not a desperate team going into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas. However, it was team that needed to find some kind of identity and purpose following the Duke disaster.

You never know what kind impact Florence’s talk meant in the Bears 26-7 victory in front of 36,725 at McLane Stadium. Florence took the Bears through the 2012 season that had a rough beginning but finished with the Holiday Bowl win over UCLA.

The 2018 Bears have played one third of their season. There is far too much to encounter to learn if Baylor has found its purpose or if Kansas just isn’t that good and Baylor should have handled this game this way.

Regardless, the Bears were the better team, played like the better team and delivered the knockout blow early. This is the 3-1 start that was forecasted. The first 30 minutes against Duke were forgettable. The first 30 minutes against Kansas were nearly perfect.

Kansas isn’t anything close to Duke. The Blue Devils would have their way with the Jayhawks.

However, growing programs need to find ways to bounce back when they go through such hardships.

You never downplay a win. That’s a cardinal sin in athletics. Winning is really hard. If it was easy, everybody would do it. Matt Rhule has won four times in his first 16 starts.

Senior defensive end Greg Roberts talked about how the week between Kansas and Duke was enlightening because it gave this team a sense of knowing where they were short and where they had to rebound. There was eagerness to play better. There was pride to play better. There was eagerness to play better.

That’s why this game is so week to week. The challenge is navigating a team through a dark week and getting it to rise. Give Matt Rhule and his staff credit for doing that.

What would have happened had Baylor not played well and lost? Well, the reaction could have gone anywhere. None of it would have been good.

As it stands now, there’s probably a sense of relief. Maybe there is a sense of hope that they can keep it going for the rest of the season.

The Bears executed the game plan.

Defensively, they pretty much eliminated Kansas running back Pooka Williams from getting loose. Outside of a 72-yard run, he was stuffed for 17 yards on 13 other carries. Kansas’ passing game was no factor.

Offensively, the Bears didn’t turn it over, something Kansas has lived off through the first three games forcing 13 turnovers. Jalen Hurd’s role could expand to more touches between receiver and running back with eight combined touches – Rhule spoke to the potential of that happening as the season goes a long. Freshman receivers Tyquan Thornton and Josh Fleeks are at least giving Baylor more options. Fleeks led all Baylor receivers with five receptions for 65 yards and a score.

On special teams, they covered better, Connor Martin bounced back (save the missed PAT), Drew Galitz is probably the best punter in college football no one knows about. All he did was average 45.6 on his five efforts and placed all of them inside the 20. He just flips the field.

What we still don’t have is a certain direction on where the quarterback position is headed. Baylor started Charlie Brewer. He’s technically the starter. The position isn’t his to hold indefinitely.

But he’s earned the right to play longer than two series next week in Norman, OK against the Sooner. He was crisp going 19-27-0 for 221 yards three touchdowns, 11-14-0 for 151 in the first half.

Brewer and the rest of the Bears weren’t that great in the second half. The Bears split the pain in penalties in each half (13-140). But the second half offenses were more killer than the first half.

I’ll contend that while you always want to score points, there’s a point when you also know you want to manage the game because you know you can. Baylor was in this position.

Still, Rhule stuck with Brewer until the final Baylor offensive possession when Jalan McClendon got the call.

The rotation apparently is alive and well in some form. Rhule said he would look at the tape this week to determine where things stood. Brewer kept taking snaps because he got off to a good start and kept the offense in a rhythm.

Well, there’s going to be a heck of a lot more to review of Brewer than McClendon. Baylor ran 68 plays. Brewer ran 63 of them. Now, if completing 66.6 percent of your passes isn’t good enough to be named the starter, then the standards must beyond astronomical.

I get what Rhule is saying. He’s comfortable playing both when the situation presents itself. He played the hot hand against the Jayhawks. That was Brewer. Oklahoma could be a far different story.

This team is halfway is toward becoming bowl eligible. A program gets only 12 dates out of 365 to show its cards. Baylor has eight more left.

Is that pretty daunting or pretty doable with the rest of the Big 12 season awaiting? We’re about to find out.