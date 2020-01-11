The history has been made of trips that ended in ugly fashion and a couple of almosts.



But on Saturday afternoon in snowy Lawrence, KS in mid-January and armed with arguably the best team Scott Drew has assembled, the Baylor Bears not only eliminated demons and awoke from 17 consecutive nightmares in one of the hubs of college basketball.

They crushed them.

Combined with a surge late in the first half and a defensive effort that suffocated the No. 3 Jayhawks throughout, No. 4 Baylor made its case for being the No. 1 team in the country and put its stamp on being the team to beat in the Big 12 with a decisive 67-55 victory at the Allen Field House.

Nevermind that the conventional wisdom was that this team was aiming for a split on its most difficult road trip of the league season to Lubbock. When defense travels like this one does, it doesn’t matter where the location is.

Baylor’s man defense frustrated and took away Kansas’ shooting strengths. The Big 12’s top scoring team (79 ppg) was held 24 points below its average. A team that shoots 51 percent for the season was held to 39 percent.

If the Bears are going to be able to sustain this kind of defensive effort for the next two-plus months, there is nothing this team is incapable of doing – like making the second Final Four in program history.

That’s getting a little ahead of things. But the projections I made for this team in the team preview was that I believed it was good enough to make the Elite 8. What I thought then was that it was going to do it because of its offensive versatility. But its defense is going to be the reason why it can play into the final weekend of the college basketball season.

College basketball is always about the guards. Baylor has three really good ones. The two big ones in Jared Butler and MaCio Teague delivered. They rebounded for their combined 12-point effort at Texas Tech with 38. Butler had 22. Teague with 16. They needed to step up and did. Add Davion Mitchell’s 10 and that was just as valuable.

Compare that to Kansas’ guard trio of Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and Marcus Garrett were shut down. They were a combined 10-26 and just 2-7 from 3-point range. Garrett scored 11. What’s more telling is that Agbaji, the Jayhawks’ top 3-point shooter at 40 percent, was held to just one 3-point attempt. Defense matters.

And Baylor did enough to frustrate KU big man UdokaAzubuike and eliminate his effectiveness. He finished with just six points and only took six shots. Plus, this team is learning to live without much from Tristan Clark. As he makes his slow comeback from his knee injury, Scott Drew has found a way to mix him in to the rotation without having to rely on him.

There are 15 more games and two more months remaining in the regular season. There is so much more basketball to be played. But this Baylor team is playing the game at a different level than what we have seen in other seasons.

To use a cliché, take it one game at a time. The next time is Wednesday at the Ferrell Center against a reeling Iowa State.