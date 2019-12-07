News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 16:26:02 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Baylor's extraordinary season just misses on being historic

Trestan Ebner streaks to the end zone on his 81-yard touchdown reception against Oklahoma.
Trestan Ebner streaks to the end zone on his 81-yard touchdown reception against Oklahoma. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

ARLINGTON - Walking into AT&T Stadium on the first Saturday in December was not even close to being on my mind when the season began Aug. 31 against Stephen F. Austin.If anyone not playing for or c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}