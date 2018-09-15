Barometers are fun to read when you know you’ve done something well. Barometers are depressing to read when you know you’ve done nothing well.

And the latter is where the Baylor Bears find themselves after a sobering 40-27 loss to Duke.

This game was billed as one that would indicate if the Bears can play at the level of Duke or if they couldn’t.

Right now, they can’t.

This week leading up to the Big 12 opener against Kansas may much about where the 2018 season is heading. A big decision is facing Matt Rhule.

With an experienced roster like Duke has, the savvy Blue Devils reminded these young Bears that they have more. And Duke did that with a starting quarterback – Daniel Jones – who missed the game with broken collar bone and a starting defensive back – Mark Gilbert – who’s season is over following hip surgery.

There’s nothing like depth. Duke has it. Baylor doesn’t yet.

A game where they had to be right in every phase wasn’t even close. In fact, it unraveled from the opening possession and snowballed until the end.

Baylor committed six penalties. Duke committed none. Baylor receivers dropped at least five passes. Duke receivers may have dropped two. Baylor committed two turnovers and Duke turned both of those into touchdowns. Duke didn’t commit a turnover.

That’s not to mention how far Baylor has to go with both of its fronts. The defensive line was again ineffective against the run allowing 225 yards. The offensive line was pretty much owned by Duke’s vaunted defensive front. Protecting the quarterback was unacceptable. The running game was misleading with 130 yards because 83 of that came from the two quarterbacks. JaMycal Hasty has rushed for less than 30 yards in the last two games.

So let’s go back to the beginning with Baylor’s first possession. Following Josh Fleeks kickoff return that gave Baylor the ball at its 41, Charlie Brewer drove them to the Blue Devil 30. But a Christoph Henle holding penalty zapped the energy. Reliable Connor Martin’s 44-yard field goal was a knuckler and hooked left.

On Baylor’s second possession, John Lovett is fighting for extra yardage before he gets the ball punched out and fumbles. Duke safety Dylan Singleton covered at the Baylor 34. Then the Blue Devils faced a 3rd-and-7 at the Baylor 31, running back Deon Jackson makes one fake, finds a huge hole and scampers for the score.

On Baylor’s third possession, Jalen Hurd committed the first of three drops on a ball from McClendon to him that would have been a first down around midfield. Instead, Baylor punts.

Then the Bears take a possession from their 12 to the Duke 21. A Charlie Brewer sack pushed it back to the 30. The drive stalled. Then someone on the field goal team blew an assignment and allowed Duke’s Marquise Waters to block the 47-yard attempt. Duke later scored when Harris found T.J. Rahming on a 28-yard touchdown pass and 14-0 advantage.

And before you know it’s 23-0 at the break.

“Penalties, turnovers and really just shot ourselves in the foot,’’ Brewer said. “We got in third and long it felt like every possession, and it’s hard to win when you do that. I expected us to come out and play a lot better than that. That’s for sure. We just have to correct it and move on to next week. There’s nothing we can do now.’’

Give the Bears credit for showing some life in the second half. The defense got three 3-and-outs, scored a touchdown and had Christian Morgan block a punt that JaMycal Hasty picked up and ran it in from 33 yards.

But what did Baylor do? Well, it surrendered a touchdown on Duke’s ensuing drive. So the excitement of 23-13 went back to 30-13 in four minutes.

Hard lessons to learn from a game like this sound like a cliché. But Brewer, Jalan McClendon and defensive tackle James Lynch all said the same thing. Self-inflicted mistakes are costly. Self-inflicted mistakes against a pretty good team ruin an afternoon.

With the non-conference over and the Big 12 season starting next Saturday against Kansas, Rhule admitted that he might be getting closer to narrowing things with his starting lineup. He stopped just short of saying that he was going to go to one quarterback.

Rhule said he didn’t want to do anything hasty in a postgame press conference. That’s probably the right thing to say. He wanted to look at the tape and evaluate both.

Following nothing performances from his quarterbacks – Rhule said they weren’t the reason they lost but they also didn’t help lead them – it’s really difficult to determine who would be the No. 1 guy….if Rhule is truly going to do this.

Brewer was 14-26-0 for 175 yards and no touchdowns. McClendon was 10-16-1 for 95 yards, a touchdown and the pick 6 that sealed the Bears’ fate.

McClendon was the better of the two against ACU. Brewer was the better of the two against UTSA. Both were pretty meh against Duke.

However, the rotation has to end. If Baylor’s offense is going to find a rhythm, a chemistry and the one who the rest of the players respond to, then Rhule has to make this decision this week. If he believes this team can make the postseason, he must choose.

If it’s Brewer, fine. If it’s McClendon, fine.

Good teams….bowl teams…are playing in December because they are consistent at all of their positions, especially quarterback. Baylor’s climb to reach six wins is taxing. The romanced 4-0 start is history. The presumed 3-1 start is looking a little iffy based on the way the Jayhawks have been playing.

Just about everything that goes into playing in December could be riding on what decisions are made in the third week of September.