Check the box: This time the plan against the FCS opponent in the season opener went as expected.

Maybe there was that wince from the nightmare against Liberty last year. And given the week that this program had with three players - DL Greg Roberts, DL B.J. Thompson and LB Ashton Logan - suspended for this game and a fourth - DL Micheal Johnson - dismissed from the program 48 hours before kickoff, it only added to the nausea.

This is a better team. The Bears have an assortment of riches on offense. They have some problems with their defense. And that might be under stating it following the 55-27 victory before 45,330 at McLane Stadium.

Matt Rhule did the savvy, political and polished thing by giving appreciation to university president Dr. Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoads - both sitting in the interview room - for their leadership to help him and his staff and players aspire to be great without compromising principles.

For any rebuilding program, you have to accept what you are given and try and make the most of it. This is a Baylor team that has the chance to be pretty good offensively. There are big play possibilities. There are play makers. And if Charlie Brewer's back is OK, then you're probably going to see both him and grad transfer Jalen McClendon rotate through the season just like they did Saturday. Each played two series before handing it off.

Alabama may be doing that with two quarterbacks this year. Texas could be headed in that direction because of how it finished at Maryland. Other programs may fall into that category. In the first half, Baylor scored 38 points. McClendon directed touchdown drives in his four possessions. Brewer had 10 points in his four possessions.

Baylor's running game had two 100-yard rushers between JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett for the first time since 2016 at Texas.

Jalen Hurd will be fun to watch. He was just 4-58 but match him with a healthy Chris Platt and Denzel Mims and this trio could meet the expectations. Add it up and Baylor had 606 yards of total offense.

This is a Baylor defense that just wasn't very good. Rhule acknowledged that he would have liked to see more of a pass rush. Roberts' absence was probably noticeable. The extent of it is another story. Baylor's front is decent. It's nothing great. It's probably going to be this way all season unless somebody just emerges as that go-to guy.

The linebacker play did nothing to excite you. While there are nice walk on stories between Chad Kelly and Ross Matiscik at middle linebacker, they were just there. But for all of the praise they received leading up to the game, they're still walk ons. There's a reason why some guys are on scholarship and some are walk ons. Should Clay Johnston return for UTSA next Saturday, that will help.

A work in progress for the secondary is not the best way to describe it. It was just bad. Safeties are not taking correct angles. They are not shutting down small plays that turn into big plays. Cal transfer Billy McCrary's 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was not a good thing because there were a couple of opportunities to bring him down. Baylor couldn't.

Grayland Arnold didn't have the best night as he surrendered a 54-yard touchdown pass to ACU's D.J. Fuller. He allowed Fuller to get too far behind him and then it was too late. Add it up and Baylor allowed 466 yards of total offense.

I don't know if Baylor is going to have to win every game in 2018, 50-40. But this will be an intriguing team to watch. Sometimes, in the second year of a program one side of the ball looks far better then the other side. For first games, the presumption is the offense is over the defense.

"We're very determined,'' Hasty said. "We’ve got big goals for ourselves and we’re looking to go all the way and take this thing as far as we can. There’s really no let-up for us. We’re going to keep pushing and just try to finish out this season.''

Growing programs are perfectly imperfect. Yes, this one didn't have the style points that you would have wanted (I predicted 48-10). But it's a win. And Baylor football hasn't been doing a lot of winning since the second half of 2016.

Counting this one, that's the third win in the last 20 contests. What you will see next week at the Alamodome against UTSA is anyone's guess.

A team like this should keep you coming back for more.