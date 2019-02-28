Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 08:26:33 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Baylor erases big deficit, stays in Big 12 contention

Zsz8h1dt049xp8cf2qok
Baylor's Mario Kegler on the play that led to the game-winning FTs in overtime to beat Texas.
Stephen King
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

Baylor has seen major deficits several times this season and fought its way back. This time, the Bears climbed the mountain successfully to stay in the Big 12 championship race.Analysis

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}