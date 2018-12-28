This may not be exactly what Matt Rhule envisions when he sees his football program operating at a competitive and perhaps championship level.

But Thursday’s 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston ensures the validation that this program is turning the corner. This is a 6-win turnaround from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 in 2018.

The cardiac wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State helped set up a 13th game. But diagnose how this program has played in the final six quarters of the season and you can see it.

Between the second half against Texas Tech and this postseason, Baylor’s football program has played at a level to where players really “get it.” Big plays are being made and key stops are being made.

Hey, they’re growing up in front of your eyes. You better watch it.

It’s far from where it needs to be. This program isn’t ready to push the likes of Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia for the Big 12 Championship. But the mindset is there to continue to push forward. The buy in is there.

Nothing is ever easy. Baylor withstood three Vanderbilt first half touchdowns of at least 65 yards, watched its shaky place-kicker duck snort a 25-yard field goal, saw a 10-point lead (31-21 with 4:51 to play in the 3rd quarter) evaporate with more than nine minutes to play in the game thanks to a crazy interception in the end zone and then endured killer drops that curtailed drives. It also didn’t have its best offensive player (Jalen Hurd out with a knee injury) and all-Big 12 punter (Drew Galitz) available.

It still won.

So how does this buy in happen? Well, it has to start with the head coach confident that his style of football can work. It must continue with the head coach selling that idea to every person within the program. It needs to mature when the players see the payoff in some way.

Go back to the second half against the Red Raiders and recall how efficient the Bears were in all phases. A maligned offensive line suddenly found a spark and drove the initiative. It continued against the Commodores with a season-high 668 yards of total offense.

A defense that couldn’t create turnovers and couldn’t generate a pass rush started doing that. They gave McLane Carter fits and turned him over twice in the final two possessions. They then harassed Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur enough that he struggled in spurts and wound up completing less than 50 percent of his passes (18-of-37). The turnover came at the Baylor 2-yard line that thwarted a sure scoring drive. There was no heroic Vanderbilt game-tying drive. It died on the Commodore's 23-yard line.

The offense ironically came up with its most prolific performance of the season without Hurd because it the sum truly can be better than the parts.

Still, it has a real leader at quarterback in Charlie Brewer. This his offense. this is his team. This is his locker room.

Brewer didn’t orchestrate late-game wins over Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt because he was lucky. He orchestrated them because he’s played the position all his life, understands every situation and moment and is driven to succeed. It doesn’t mean he will all the time. But more often than not, he will get his share. He’s making every player around him better. He used eight different receivers against Vanderbilt.

Brewer moves the needle. Look no further than going 5-for-5 on fourth down and 493 yards (384 passing, 109 rushing) of total offense.

Baylor is just playing the game different. It sounds a bit trite but it’s noticeable when the offense approaches the line of scrimmage. Body language tells it all. The Bears are organized. When they take timeouts, they’re strategic. When they call a play, the matchups are usually favorable. When they want to run clock, they can. When they want to go up-tempo, they can do it.

The warts are still there. Safeties still can’t take angles. There is still some poor tackling. Kicking issues are there.

When it comes to a rebuild, the drive for perfection in that second season is an illusion. It’s a goal, of course. But this is the season when things can happen. Things are happening.

Everybody in the Simpson Building understands that this program has no business feeling satisfied or content. There is every right to take a few days to enjoy, relish and process what all has occurred.

But what they also know that the expectations will change. Considered a second division and unlikely bowl participant in July, the Bears changed their perception by these last six quarters. Next July, they will generate more attention and probably a bit of a target.

The Bears didn’t beat exceptional teams. Texas Tech changed coaches. Vanderbilt’s history of football success doesn’t take long to read.

For programs trying to become contenders, teams like Baylor have to beat teams like Texas Tech and Vanderbilt to be viewed in a different way. Now, they have to beat those teams consistently.

The next step in the rebuild for them to challenge Big 12 hierarchy and upend one of them and perhaps get into the conference championship race. That’s a question of when and if. Baylor would prefer the former.

Internalize all that transpired from Sept. 1 to Dec. 27. The conclusion is simple.

The rebuild of Baylor’s football program is indeed on schedule.