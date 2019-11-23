ANALYSIS: A Bruising on the Brazos means December championship football
There was no Miracle on the Brazos Part II. There really wasn’t any need for any labeling when it came to Baylor playing Texas on Saturday for a chance to play in the Big 12 title game.This was a B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news