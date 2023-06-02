@sicemsports

“There were a lot of factors but I’d say the biggest is just the culture,” Grimes said.

But the Grimes family will be together at Baylor. China Spring TE Greydon Grimes announced on Friday that he has committed to Baylor. Grimes, son of Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, is the sixth member of the 2024 class.

While it might have seemed like a formality, you don't know until you know.

Baylor likes him on defense to start. That could change.





"They said that’s what they think I can have the best impact at,'' Grimes said about playing DE to start. "but that it’s still possible I end up playing tight end."





Grimes chose Baylor over Houston Baptist, Abilene Christian, UNT and UTSA. While he's been to Baylor many times, Grimes attended Baylor's Green & Gold game on April 22 at McLane Stadium.

"I thought it was fun to watch,'' he said. "I was up in the suites with my mom and sister and the other coach’s family’s but it was definitely fun to watch and to see how the team is coming along.''

Grimes was an integral part on both sides of the ball for China Spring in 2022. He played tight end and along the defensive line as the Cougars went 15-1 and won the Class 4A Division I state title.

On defense, he collected 62 total tackles, seven sacks along with 27 QB pressures or disruptions.

Grimes is a 3-star recruit with a 5.5 rating.