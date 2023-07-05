As everyone celebrated on Independence Day, defensive end recruit Alex Foster announced his commitment to play college football for the Baylor Bears. The announcement came just after noon on the Fourth of July over twitter with a written statement.

"First I would Like to Thank God For putting me in this position," Foster said in his written statement. "And My mom for being My Rock Through it All For Without Them This Would Be Impossible. After Long Thinking on it I Am Excited to Announce I Am 100% Committed To BAYLOR UNIVERSITY! Respect My Decision. SIC EM!"





The 6'4 strongside end chose Baylor over Kentucky, Mississippi State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas from his "Top 6" that he had revealed a month prior to his commitment.





Out of Greenville, Mississippi, Foster becomes the twelfth 2024 commit for Baylor, fifth on the defensive side of the ball, and first on the defensive front. His hand work and quickness have made him a nightmare for offensive lineman and quarterbacks across the northern half of Mississippi.





SicEmSports reached out to Foster for statements and will update this article once contact is made.